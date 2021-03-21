OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of OGE Energy worth $65,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 244,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

