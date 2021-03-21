Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,011 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.