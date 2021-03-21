Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

