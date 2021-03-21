nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $390,759.28 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, nYFI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $390,759.28 and approximately $34,938.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00461921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00695724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

