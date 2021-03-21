Numis Securities Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Numis Securities reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 47.38 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.69. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £790.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

