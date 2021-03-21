Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,059 shares of company stock worth $6,733,177. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

