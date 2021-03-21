NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $141.69 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

