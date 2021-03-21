Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,185 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $61,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

