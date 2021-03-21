Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,755 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $60,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $10,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 149.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 97,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

