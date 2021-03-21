Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,667 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

