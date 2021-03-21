Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $66,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 606,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $9,319,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $22.88 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

