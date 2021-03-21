Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 91,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $64,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

NYSE LPX opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

