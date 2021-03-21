Northern Trust Corp Has $67.28 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $67,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of WING stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

