Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,083 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Brunswick worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

