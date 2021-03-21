Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Regal Beloit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 39.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

