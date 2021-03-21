Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.19 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

