Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.32 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,317 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,692 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

