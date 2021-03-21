Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $18,008,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.