Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.89 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

