Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

