Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 65,523 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

