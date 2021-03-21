Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8,312.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of ENPH opened at $154.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

