Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

