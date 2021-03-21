Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 359 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 281.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 25.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

EPAM stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average is $343.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.