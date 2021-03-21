Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

