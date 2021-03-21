Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.93 ($4.62).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.