NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of NMI worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH opened at $24.15 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

