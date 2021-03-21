Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

