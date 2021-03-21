NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NIC were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NIC by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NIC by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 633,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

