NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NIC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

