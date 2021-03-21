Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $95.86 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $95.86 million and $5.54 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,055,301 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

