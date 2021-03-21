NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

