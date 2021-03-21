NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NHF opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.07.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
