NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NHF opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

