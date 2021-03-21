NexImmune, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. NexImmune had issued 6,471,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $110,007,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During NexImmune’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEXI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

