Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Newton has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and $3.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

