Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 88.2% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 88.2% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $36.59 million and $756,748.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00460436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00064959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00144134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

