New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $70.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 637,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,795. New Relic has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.