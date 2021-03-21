New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $180.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $16.47 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

