New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.97 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 401,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,100 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

