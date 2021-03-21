New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,613. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

