New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ITA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 164,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

