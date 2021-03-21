NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.