Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,146.06 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $41,146.06 and $40.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.