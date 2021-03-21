NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 693,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

