Needham Investment Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tekla Life Sciences Investors makes up 1.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 153,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 56,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,134. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

