Needham Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,682,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. The company has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

