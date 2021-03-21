Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

AL traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 1,279,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

