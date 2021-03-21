Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $1,577,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 910,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,139. The company has a market cap of $951.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

