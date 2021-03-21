Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,500 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 2,365,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

