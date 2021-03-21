Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $35,205.71 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $35,205.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,844.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NAII opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.